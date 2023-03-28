Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $278.11 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

