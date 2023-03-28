Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,245 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

