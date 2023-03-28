Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.01 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

