Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CDNS opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

