First United Bank & Trust Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.