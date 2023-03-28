Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Venus Concept Stock Down 4.2 %

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Venus Concept Company Profile

VERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

