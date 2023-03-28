Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

