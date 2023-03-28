Nvest Financial LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 6.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SDY opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

