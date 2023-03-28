iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.