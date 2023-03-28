Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

