Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $334.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

