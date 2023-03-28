PSI Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

