PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,389 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

