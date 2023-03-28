Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

