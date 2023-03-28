Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $349.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.54.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
