8,056 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.