Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.61 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

