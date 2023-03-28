Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

