Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

