Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

