Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $374.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.