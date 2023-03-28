Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

