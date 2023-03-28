The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

