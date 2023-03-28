Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

