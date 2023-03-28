The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Field & Main Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

