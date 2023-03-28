Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 282 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $17,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

