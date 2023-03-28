Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 281 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

