Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.51. The stock has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

