DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

