Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.