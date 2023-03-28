KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 12.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

PG opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

