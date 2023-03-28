Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,168 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

