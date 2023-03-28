Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.3% per year over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a payout ratio of -32.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $245.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Insider Activity at Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.