Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.85.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

