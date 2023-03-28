Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 600,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,646,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,879,543 shares of company stock worth $1,702,654. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 195,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

