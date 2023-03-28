Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
DCT stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $22.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
