Blackboxstocks (BLBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Blackboxstocks stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

In other news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

