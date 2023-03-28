Blackboxstocks (BLBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.
Blackboxstocks Price Performance
Blackboxstocks stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackboxstocks (BLBX)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.