INVO Bioscience (INVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

