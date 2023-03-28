Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

