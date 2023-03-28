Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $243,500.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
