Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $243,500.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.