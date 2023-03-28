Arcimoto (FUV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.
Arcimoto Price Performance
FUV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Dawson James raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arcimoto
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
