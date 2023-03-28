Arcimoto (FUV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

FUV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Separately, Dawson James raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

