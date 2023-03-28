KeyCorp Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

