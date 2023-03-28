Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CBIO opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Catalyst Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.