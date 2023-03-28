Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.
Catalyst Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.
Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
