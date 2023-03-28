Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304,284 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.