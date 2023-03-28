AmpliTech Group (AMPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

