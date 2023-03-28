Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 18,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.