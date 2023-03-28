NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.
NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NKE opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
