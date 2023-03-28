Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARDS opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.77.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.