Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

