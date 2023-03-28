Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.